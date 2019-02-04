Twitter Hilariously Lambasts Maroon 5’s Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show

The first half of Super Bowl LIII was a bit of a snoozefest, but fortunately the halftime show was — well, it actually was worse.
After the New England Patriots took a 3-0 lead into the break against the Los Angeles Rams, fans welcomed Maroon 5 out to the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The selection of Maroon 5 as the headliner was a highly-criticized one, and it’s easy to see why. It was, in a word, bad. Although cameos by Travis Scott and Big Boi weren’t better, Adam Levine and Co. being jammed down everyone’s throats wasn’t exactly a treat.
So as is the case with any polarizing topic, folks hopped on Twitter and started shredding it.
As mentioned in the tweet above, Atlanta has such a vibrant music scene, which is what makes the brutal halftime show such a travesty. Hopefully the NFL will learn from that going forward, but we’re not counting on it.
Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP