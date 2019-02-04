Twitter Hilariously Lambasts Maroon 5’s Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show

The first half of Super Bowl LIII was a bit of a snoozefest, but fortunately the halftime show was — well, it actually was worse.

After the New England Patriots took a 3-0 lead into the break against the Los Angeles Rams, fans welcomed Maroon 5 out to the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The selection of Maroon 5 as the headliner was a highly-criticized one, and it’s easy to see why. It was, in a word, bad. Although cameos by Travis Scott and Big Boi weren’t better, Adam Levine and Co. being jammed down everyone’s throats wasn’t exactly a treat.

So as is the case with any polarizing topic, folks hopped on Twitter and started shredding it.

Thank God there’s no halftime in The World Series… — Rob Dibble (@robdibble49) February 4, 2019

what on earth did I just watch — Ben Ryan (@BenOnTen) February 4, 2019

That was the New York Jets of halftime shows. 🤮 — Phil Stacey (@PhilStacey_SN) February 4, 2019

A commercial with Roger Goodell was better than the first half and significantly better than the halftime show. Life is full of surprises. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) February 4, 2019

Maroon 5 is treating our eyes and ears the way the Patriots defense is treating Jared Goff. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) February 4, 2019

Think about how good Atlanta’s music scene is and how bad and bland this is — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 4, 2019

As mentioned in the tweet above, Atlanta has such a vibrant music scene, which is what makes the brutal halftime show such a travesty. Hopefully the NFL will learn from that going forward, but we’re not counting on it.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images