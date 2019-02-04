Twitter Laments Surprisingly Low-Scoring Super Bowl LIII First Half

The first half of Super Bowl LIII ended with a score of 3-0.
Just like everybody, predicted, right? Yeah, not quite.
Entering the New England Patriots-Los Angeles Rams tilt at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, many folks expected a high-scoring affair between a pair of the NFL’s most high-flying offenses. Instead, they were treated to two field-goal attempts by Pats kicker Stephen Gostkowski, one of which he missed.
As a result, people weren’t shy about logging onto Twitter and taking their best shot at zinging the uneventful game.
We only can hope things pick up in the second half.
Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP