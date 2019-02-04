Twitter Laments Surprisingly Low-Scoring Super Bowl LIII First Half

The first half of Super Bowl LIII ended with a score of 3-0.

Just like everybody, predicted, right? Yeah, not quite.

Entering the New England Patriots-Los Angeles Rams tilt at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, many folks expected a high-scoring affair between a pair of the NFL’s most high-flying offenses. Instead, they were treated to two field-goal attempts by Pats kicker Stephen Gostkowski, one of which he missed.

As a result, people weren’t shy about logging onto Twitter and taking their best shot at zinging the uneventful game.

“Baseball is so boring,” the football fans always tell me. — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) February 4, 2019

This opener for Maroon 5 is insanely bad — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 4, 2019

Halftime score!

Maroon 5

New England & Los Angeles 3 — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) February 4, 2019

Me and friends watching this Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/pMQFplaurb — JJ 😂🔥 (@JazzyJJ1999) February 4, 2019

The Super Bowl is so boring it's making Iowa football exciting. https://t.co/DxyCAxdmJS — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 4, 2019

We only can hope things pick up in the second half.

