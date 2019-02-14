Twitter Roasts Broncos’ John Elway After Agreeing To Trade For Joe Flacco

John Elway and the Broncos made headlines Wednesday when Denver agreed to acquire Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens via trade.
The Broncos general manager has yet to find a suitable replacement at quarterback since Peyton Manning called it quits. And for whatever reason, Elway seems to think Flacco is the answer. While Flacco does have a Super Bowl ring on his résumé, the quarterback went 4-5 in nine games with Baltimore last year before the club named Lamar Jackson the starter.
The move sparked a lot of comments — more negative than positive — from a lot of unhappy NFL fans who took to Twitter to roast the GM for the move.
Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images
