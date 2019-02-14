Twitter Roasts Broncos’ John Elway After Agreeing To Trade For Joe Flacco

John Elway and the Broncos made headlines Wednesday when Denver agreed to acquire Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens via trade.

The Broncos general manager has yet to find a suitable replacement at quarterback since Peyton Manning called it quits. And for whatever reason, Elway seems to think Flacco is the answer. While Flacco does have a Super Bowl ring on his résumé, the quarterback went 4-5 in nine games with Baltimore last year before the club named Lamar Jackson the starter.

The move sparked a lot of comments — more negative than positive — from a lot of unhappy NFL fans who took to Twitter to roast the GM for the move.

Joe Flacco to the Broncos. The NFL is playing on Xbox One and John Elway went out and got a Nintendo. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) February 13, 2019

Wow, the Broncos have traded for quarterback Joe Flacco. That’s like buying a tire with a slow leak in it, man. Get your air compressor ready — Jon Gruden (@Faux_Gruden) February 13, 2019

Imagine being a broncos fan and being all excited about the possibility of having a young new franchise QB week 1 then suddenly finding out your QB is gonna be Joe Flacco — Apollos SZN (@3testes) February 13, 2019

Joe Flacco is a good guy and good quarterback who had one great month that made him a #Ravens legend. But, it’s hard to look at this today and say the #Broncos are all set at qb. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) February 13, 2019

Can someone like me who is also a fan of the #Broncos please explain what the hell John Elway is doing? Trading for an aging QB who carries a massive cap hit doesn’t make a whole lotta sense to me. — Stache (@FarmerBarn) February 13, 2019

gotta respect john elway’s efforts to make sure he gets a bad qb with a name every year, ensuring he will go to his grave as the franchise’s best qb ever — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) February 13, 2019

True story: John Elway has now picked both Brock Osweiler AND Joe Flacco over Nick Foles. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) February 13, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images