Twitter Roasts Broncos’ John Elway After Agreeing To Trade For Joe Flacco

by on Wed, Feb 13, 2019 at 7:09PM

John Elway and the Broncos made headlines Wednesday when Denver agreed to acquire Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens via trade.

The Broncos general manager has yet to find a suitable replacement at quarterback since Peyton Manning called it quits. And for whatever reason, Elway seems to think Flacco is the answer. While Flacco does have a Super Bowl ring on his résumé, the quarterback went 4-5 in nine games with Baltimore last year before the club named Lamar Jackson the starter.

The move sparked a lot of comments — more negative than positive — from a lot of unhappy NFL fans who took to Twitter to roast the GM for the move.

