UNC Vs. Florida State Live Stream: Watch College Basketball Game Online

The No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels will be taking on the No. 16 Florida State Seminoles on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET.

This will be the first and only matchup of the regular season between these two ACC rivals, who could matchup against each other in the postseason.

The Tar Heels (11-2 in conference, 21-5 overall) are tied for first in the ACC. Believe it or not, UNC defeated the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils in their last game. Take this with a grain of salt, though, as Duke’s best player, Zion Williamson, was injured during the game after a sneaker mishap.

Senior guard Cameron Johnson is averaging 16.7 points per game while senior forward Luke Maye is averaging 9.8 rebounds. The Tar Heels are shooting 47.6 percent from field-goal range and 37.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Florida State (9-4 in conference, 21-5 overall) is tied for fourth in the ACC. The Seminoles have won their last eight, with their most recent win coming over Clemson.

Sophmore forward Mfiondu Kabengele leads the Seminoles in points per game with 13.4 and senior guard Terance Mann leads the team in rebounds per game with 6.5. The Seminoles are shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from three-point range.

According to ESPN’s matchup predictor, UNC has a whopping 82.2 percent chance to defeat FSU on Saturday.

Here’s how to watch the action:

When: Saturday Feb. 23 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBS Sports

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images