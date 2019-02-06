VA Hero Of The Week: Julian Edelman Wins Super Bowl LIII MVP Award

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman earned VA Health Care Hero of the Week honors this week following his Super Bowl LIII MVP performance this past Sunday. Edelman corraled 10 catches for 141 yards in the Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt shares the details in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports