Video Of Jayson Tatum Playing Basketball With Young Son Will Warm Your Heart

Jayson Tatum may have some basketball obligations during All-Star weekend, but it appears he’s enjoying some family time as well.

The Boston Celtics star was selected to Team USA for the NBA’s Rising Stars challenge, which will take place Friday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

At one point during a shootaround Friday afternoon, Tatum noticed his son, Jayson Tatum Jr., nearby. The elder Tatum, basketball in hand, wandered over to him.

What ensued was a pretty nice scene between father and son, which the Celtics caught and posted on their official Twitter account.

Deuce stole the show at Team USA’s practice #ThisIsWhyWePlay 💚 pic.twitter.com/KNja4jreJu — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 15, 2019

What a special moment for the two Tatum’s.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports