Watch 2019 Slam Dunk Champ Hamidou Diallo’s Insane Dunk Over Shaquille O’Neal

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo stole the show at NBA All-Star Saturday Night.

The high-flying rookie took over the contest with his second dunk attempt of the night when he brought out Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. The 20-year-old set up the Big Diesel under the basket as prop then opened up his jersey to revealing a Superman shirt to pay homage to the former center who used to bear the nickname.

Diallo cleared the 7’1 legend with ease in his first attempt and finished off the dunk by paying respect to Vince Carter by holding himself up on the rim by his elbow and earning a perfect score of 50.

DIALLO REALLY DID THE VINCE ELBOW DUNK OVER SHAQ pic.twitter.com/NmH9vUWyFI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 17, 2019

It’s going to be tough for the youngster to top this performance next year if he decides to defend his crown.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images