Watch Aaron Donald Psych Himself Up Like Lunatic Before Super Bowl 53

Aaron Donald is a scary dude.

(In a good way, of course.)

Tuesday night’s “Inside the NFL” episode showed the Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman psyching himself up during Super Bowl LIII warmups. But the clip apparently was cut short, as NFL Films on Wednesday shared a new, longer video of Donald’s pregame pep talk.

Check this out:

Intimidating guy, that Aaron Donald.

Of course, Donald’s inner fire couldn’t help the Rams in the Big Game, as Tom Brady and the New England Patriots prevailed with a 13-3 win in Atlanta. And when you review the game’s mic’d-up footage, it’s not hard to see why.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images