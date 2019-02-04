Watch Bill Belichick Call Out Patriots Doubters After Super Bowl LIII Win

New England Patriots haters no longer have a leg to stand on.

Many believed the 2018 NFL campaign was going to serve as the swan song of the Patriots’ dynasty, as New England looked far from a Super Bowl contender at various points of the regular season.

But that was then. Now, the Patriots are kings of the football world.

New England kicked it into another gear once the playoffs got underway and capped off their impressive postseason run with a Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. While Bill Belichick typically doesn’t feed into outside noise, he sent a little jab at Pats doubters during the Lombardi Trophy presentation at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Still here, indeed.

Patriots players likely will continue to stick it to naysayers as their championship celebration tour unfolds. Kyle Van Noy, for one, didn’t waste any time getting the party started.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports