Watch Bill Belichick Fight Way Through Scrum To Embrace Tom Brady

There has never been a more successful player combination than Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

Despite reported ups and downs and facing unprecedented adversity, the duo claimed their sixth Super Bowl championship with a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

And after Brady took a knee to cap the victory, the 41-year-old quarterback was mobbed by media. But that didn’t stop Belichick from making his way through the crowd to get to his franchise quarterback.

Bill Belichick makes his way through the crowd to get to Tom Brady. #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/ejcMh9xxra — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019

Nothing but love and joy from the two faces of the Patriots franchise.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images