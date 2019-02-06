Watch Bill Belichick, Rob Gronkowski Make Party Plans After Super Bowl

Maybe Bill Belichick and Rob Gronkowski hated each other during the offseason, or maybe they didn’t.

Either way, the New England Patriots tight end and head coach now appear on good terms.

After New England’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, Gronkowski told reporters that Belichick promised to party at the team hotel. And Gronk clearly wasn’t joking, as evidenced by a new mic’d-up clip from the postgame celebration.

(You can click here to Gronkowski and Belichick make party plans.)

Not exactly the most natural interaction, but hey, you’ll take what you can get with The Hoodie.

This is far from the only notable mic’d-up video from Super Bowl LIII. Tuesday night’s “Inside the NFL” episode was chock full of them, and they provide fascinating insight into what was a tense, competitive game.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images