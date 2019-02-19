Watch Brock Holt Help Xander Bogaerts, Eduardo Nunez Perfect Picture Day Pose

The Boston Red Sox officially are all together and already the squad looks to be enjoying each other’s company.

The 2018 World Series held their first full-squad workout in Fort Myers, Fla., on Monday as they prepare to defend their title. It was obvious the Red Sox had unmatched chemistry throughout the 2018 season — between Brock Holt and J.D. Martinez’s post-homer hugs, to winning 108 regular season games — and it appears to be just as strong in just the second day of workouts.

Tuesday was picture day for the Red Sox and players decided to have some fun with it, especially Holt, Xander Bogaerts and Eduardo Nunez

Take a look:

Today’s Art Director:

Brock Holt pic.twitter.com/pIjo5Gnm4w — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) February 19, 2019

Is there anything Holt can’t do?

The Red Sox will host the Northeastern University Huskies on Friday in an exhibition matchup before opening Grapefruit League play Saturday against the New York Yankees.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images