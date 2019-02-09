Watch Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Score Overtime Winner Against Kings

BOSTON — You just knew it would end this way.

Patrice Bergeron was the star before, during, and after Saturday’s game between the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden. The star center was honored before puck drop for playing in his 1000th game last Tuesday, and responded by scoring a goal and logging two assists in his team’s 5-4 overtime victory.

And while Bergeron certainly felt the love during his pregame ceremony, it was his game-winning goal in overtime that really sent the Garden crowd into a frenzy.

Take a look:

Mr. 1,000 cuts the @LAKings comeback just short despite an unbelievable effort pic.twitter.com/yvXEn5iMiL — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) February 9, 2019

Of course he did.

“To get the win was very special,” Bergeron said after the game. “As I said on the bench, ‘We gotta find a way.’ And we did.”

Bergeron now has 20 goals and 30 assists through 39 games played this season. As for the pregame ceremony, the 33-year-old just wanted to relish the moment.

“It was very special to have my family and kids on the ice,” Bergeron said. “I was definitely trying to enjoy it.

“Obviously, I doubt there will be 1,000 more, so I was trying to soak everything in.”

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images