Watch Celtics’ Marcus Smart Hit Half-Court Shot, Celebrate With Backflip

The Boston Celtics had an off day Friday, but that didn’t stop Marcus Smart from making the highlight reels.

The Celtics held practice at Welsh-Ryan Arena, home of Northwestern University basketball, one day ahead of their matchup with the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Smart took it upon himself to add a little flair to the training session, as he swished a half-court shot before executing a backflip off of a cartwheel.

Check it out:

Smart typically doesn’t garner attention for finesse and style, as the veteran guard has built a reputation for himself as one of the grittiest and hardest-working players in basketball. So who knows, maybe the 24-year-old has more tricks up his sleeve that we don’t yet know about.

