Watch Dwyane Wade’s Incredible Buzzer-Beater In Warriors Vs. Heat Game

Is Dwyane Wade saving his best for last?

The Miami Heat veteran did just that Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena when he hit a jaw-dropping buzzer-beater to give his team a 126-125 win over the Golden State Warriors. Miami was down by two with five seconds remaining when Wade produced one of the most majestic moments of his storied career.

The Heat led the Warriors by as many as 24 points but squandered the advantage late in the fourth quarter. Miami was down by four points with 17 seconds remaining when Wade hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to one. Kevin Durant then hit only one of two free throws to set the stage for Wade’s buzzer beater, which capped a fine overall performance from the retiring Heat legend.

Wade described his buzzer-beater once the bedlam of the celebrations died down.

“I’ve been in this position so many times and so many times you don’t make the shot,” he said, per The Associated Press. “And the one I make is a one-legged flick from my chest. It’s crazy. Great to do it in front of fans.”

This was the fifth game-winning buzzer-beater of Wade’s 17-year career. If it proves to be the last, NBA fans won’t soon forget it.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images