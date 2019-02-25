Watch Former Bruin Ryan Donato Net OT Winner For First Goal With Wild

Ryan Donato sure seems to be enjoying his new digs with the Minnesota Wild.

Since the Boston Bruins traded the winger to the Wild in exchange for Charlie Coyle, Donato has registered points in all three games he has played with his new team, including two in his debut.

But on Sunday night, Donato registered his first goal with the Wild, and it was a big one. The 22-year-old scored the overtime winner as Minnesota topped the St. Louis Blues 2-1. Donato ripped a shot from the wing that snuck over the left arm of Jake Allen.

Donato definitely seemed to get a shot in the arm from the news that he was traded, and he wasn’t exactly thrilled with the Bruins shipping him out so early in his career.

Now, it’s way too early to tell who is the winner of the deal, but Donato’s production has to be somewhat frustrating for Bruins fans, who have been looking for secondary scorers to step up, something Donato did not do when he got the chance earlier this season.

