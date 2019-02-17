Watch Jayson Tatum Hit Crazy Half-Court Shot To Win Skills Challenge

What can’t Jayson Tatum do?

The 20-year-old has had an impressive start to his career, leading the Boston Celtics to Game 7 of the 2018 Eastern Conference finals and earning a spot on the 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie First Team. Now, he can add a Taco Bell Skills Challenge trophy to his resume.

Tatum had a tough road to the championship, facing off against the likes of Mike Conley (Memphis Grizzlies) and Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) before squaring up with Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) in the finale.

Boston’s talented forward fell behind Young at the passing station, but threw up a prayer from half court that somehow found its way in to give Tatum the big win.

If Boston ever needs someone to take a half-court heave at the end of a game, they might’ve just found their guy.

