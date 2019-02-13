Watch Jayson Tatum Posterize Ben Simmons After Spin Around Joel Embiid

We all knew that Tuesday night’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers was going to provide NBA fans with plenty of fireworks.

And Jayson Tatum certainly delivered.

One possession after getting beat by Ben Simmons on a vicious throwdown, Tatum put the 76ers’ two biggest stars on his own personal highlight reel.

After receiving a pass in the corner from Al Horford, Tatum darted to into the lane, spun around Joel Embiid, then elevated to throw a jam down right in Simmons’ face.

Oh my. Moves like that should require some sort of permit or something.

How old is this kid again?

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images