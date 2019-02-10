Watch Jimmie Johnson Trigger First Big Wreck Of NASCAR Season

It may be the first Sunday without football, but on the bright side, it’s the first Sunday of the NASCAR season.

And the Monster Energy Cup Series wasted little time revving things up during the preseason Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

With 20 laps to go in the 75-lap All-Star event, which features drivers who scored a Cup series pole in 2018, Jimmie Johnson went for a move along the inside of race leader Paul Menard on the backstretch.

Menard moved down to block Johnson, but it was too late, as he made contact with the No. 48 and then went sideways, resulting in a massive pile up.

Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski all were caught up in the wreckage, among others.

Johnson went on to win the race, which was suspended due to rain. It was the first time the seven-time champ has finished the Clash in his last eight go arounds.

Menard, who led 52 laps before the crash, was none too pleased with Johnson afterward.

What happened from Paul Menard's view? "Jimmie does that a lot at these tracks, so that's unfortunate." pic.twitter.com/FaZlqVhsP5 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 10, 2019

Johnson, naturally, defended himself while the race was under red flag because of the rain.

.@JimmieJohnson shares his view of that incident with Paul Menard. pic.twitter.com/88cTXE9mnt — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 10, 2019

Yup, it’s officially Speedweeks at Daytona.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images