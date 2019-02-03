Watch Julian Edelman’s Latest And Final Super Bowl LIII Hype Video

Julian Edelman has been posting videos all week to get you pumped up for Super Bowl LIII, and he’s got one more for you to watch.

It’s finally Super Bowl Sunday, and Edelman wants you to watch his latest hype video and get excited for the New England Patriots to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

The video depicts the wide receiver climbing up a mountain and screaming “Let’s go” when he finally arrives to the top. His climb in this video can be translated to the climb the Patriots made getting to the Super Bowl.

Are you ready?

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images