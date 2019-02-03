Watch Marcus Morris Put Paul George In Blender During Celtics-Thunder

BOSTON — Marcus Morris was in an ankle-breaking mood Sunday afternoon.
The Boston Celtics forward showed off some impressive footwork in the first quarter of his team’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After attempting to drive on Paul George, Morris picked up his dribble, and appeared to have nowhere to go.
Then he put his fancy pants on.
Check this out:
Looking silly was a common theme for the Thunder in the first frame at TD Garden.
Check these Kyrie Irving highlights:
Boston entered the game having won three straight and eight of its last nine.
The Thunder entered the contest with seven straight victories.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
