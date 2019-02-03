Watch Marcus Morris Put Paul George In Blender During Celtics-Thunder

BOSTON — Marcus Morris was in an ankle-breaking mood Sunday afternoon.

The Boston Celtics forward showed off some impressive footwork in the first quarter of his team’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After attempting to drive on Paul George, Morris picked up his dribble, and appeared to have nowhere to go.

Then he put his fancy pants on.

Check this out:

Marcus Morris got that footwork 👀 pic.twitter.com/K2n0oLkUgD — ESPN (@espn) February 3, 2019

Looking silly was a common theme for the Thunder in the first frame at TD Garden.

Check these Kyrie Irving highlights:

First play of the game and Marcus Smart grabs a steal and assist. 💪 pic.twitter.com/VsmBJPdGI4 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 3, 2019

Smart starts the break with a steal and Kyrie does the rest 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kueqbOitmw — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 3, 2019

Boston entered the game having won three straight and eight of its last nine.

The Thunder entered the contest with seven straight victories.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images