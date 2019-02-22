Watch NESN’s Tribute To Late Red Sox Reporter, Friend Nick Cafardo

The Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo was one of the most prominent reporters in all of Boston sports.

Cafardo died unexpectedly Thursday at the age of 62 while on his yearly trip to cover Boston Red Sox spring training in Fort Myers, Fla. He was a regular on NESN’s Red Sox coverage for years.

Cafardo joined the Globe in 1989 as a Red Sox beat reporter. With years of experience in the industry, Cafardo left his imprint on many throughout the Boston community.

The beat reporter was extremely dedicated to his work and was one of the most read writers at the Globe, always drawing new people in to his stories. Cafardo was one of the most clear and accurate reporters in the Boston media, always providing in-depth analysis on the team.

He was a friend to everyone he met and was highly respected by players, fans and organizations across the country.

He will forever be missed.

