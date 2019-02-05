Watch Patriots’ Bill Belichick Go Nuts After Final Play Of Super Bowl LIII

Many wonder if winning ever gets old for the New England Patriots, and judging by Bill Belichick’s reactions Sunday night, clearly it doesn’t.

The Pats beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII to earn the franchise’s sixth title, all of which have come with Belichick as the head coach and Tom Brady as quarterback.

Belichick was mic’d up for the game, and in addition to his reaction to Stephon Gilmore’s huge interception in the fourth quarter, his joyous response was captured the moment Brady took a knee to secure the win.

Nice to see Belichick wear his emotions on his sleeve like that.

The second the Stephen Gostkowski hit the game-sealing field goal, however, Pats co-owner Robert Kraft was far more subdued.

