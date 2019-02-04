Watch Patriots Blast ‘Mo Bamba’ In Locker Room After Winning Super Bowl

The New England Patriots turned up in their locker room Sunday night — and who could blame them?

The Patriots outlasted the Los Angeles Rams in a a tense, defense-heavy Super Bowl LIII to claim their sixth Lombardi Trophy. And after the game, players blasted “Mo Bamba” by the incomparable Sheck Wes in the locker room.

Check out this tweet from NESN.com’s Doug Kyed.

(Warning: The video does contain some NSFW language.)

Patriots are going hard tonight pic.twitter.com/lxlgo6d5wB — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) February 4, 2019

That has to be the biggest boombox in the history of boomboxes, right?

We have a feeling “Mo Bamba” will be heard early and often Tuesday morning during the Patriots’ championship parade.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images