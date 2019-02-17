Watch Patriots’ Julian Edelman Wave Green Flag At 2019 Daytona 500

From Super Bowl LIII to the Daytona 500, Julian Edelman is the ultimate hype man.

The New England Patriots receiver, still on cloud nine after his team’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams, served as the honorary starter for Sunday’s NASCAR season opener. Those duties included guiding the field to the green flag, which Edelman waved with trademark enthusiasm.

Take a look:

Good stuff.

Edelman clearly enjoyed his time at Daytona International Speedway. Among his many social media posts was an epic photo with none other than NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images