New England Patriots

Watch Patriots’ Julian Edelman Wave Green Flag At 2019 Daytona 500

by on Sun, Feb 17, 2019 at 3:36PM

From Super Bowl LIII to the Daytona 500, Julian Edelman is the ultimate hype man.

The New England Patriots receiver, still on cloud nine after his team’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams, served as the honorary starter for Sunday’s NASCAR season opener. Those duties included guiding the field to the green flag, which Edelman waved with trademark enthusiasm.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

“This sticker is dangerous and inconvenient, but boy do I love Fig Newtons.” #Daytona500

A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on

Good stuff.

Edelman clearly enjoyed his time at Daytona International Speedway. Among his many social media posts was an epic photo with none other than NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Click here to watch the 2019 Daytona 500 online >>

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties