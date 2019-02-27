Watch Patriots Super Bowl LIII Official Championship Film Trailer

The New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII triumph has been immortalized on screen.

NFL Films and entertainment company Cinedigm last week released the first trailer for the official championship film about the Patriots’ glorious 2018-19 season. The film, “Super Bowl LIII Champions: New England Patriots,” re-lives various moments from training camp through the team’s 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

The film undoubtedly will delight Patriots fans and might infuriate their haters. Here’s a little taste of what it includes.

“Super Bowl LIII Champions: New England Patriots” will be released March 5 on Blu-Ray Combo Pack, DVD, and digitally. Fans can pre-order the film on the NFL Shop and iTunes.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images