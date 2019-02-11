Watch Red Sox Pitchers Make Spring Training Arrival In Fort Myers

If you need something to take your mind off the winter weather in New England, we have the perfect thing for you.

While Boston Red Sox pitchers and catchers don’t need to officially report to Fort Myers, Fla. until Feb. 13 for their first full workout, some decided to make the trip two days early. Rick Porcello, Chris Sale, Eduardo Rodriguez, Nathan Eovaldi and David Price were among the few who began conditioning at JetBlue Park on Monday.

Take a look:

The full squad begins their workouts Feb. 18, while the first spring training game will be four days later. Boston begins its defense of the World Series championship on the road March 28 before coming home to Fenway Park on April 9.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images