Watch Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Demolish Solo Homer Against Twins

The last time we saw Jackie Bradley Jr., he was winning MVP in the American League Championship Series and blasting dramatic home runs in the World Series.

Well, the Boston Red Sox outfielder has picked up right where he left off.

Bradley cranked a towering solo home run in in Boston’s spring training game against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. It was the type of confident swing he displayed throughout the Red Sox’s run to a World Series championship.

Take a look:

JBJ picking up where he left off! pic.twitter.com/anxOQ8V8mV — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) February 24, 2019

What a bomb.

Bradley, a Gold Glove Award winner, already is one of the best defensive outfielders in Major League Baseball. But if he can provide consistent power at the plate, he’ll ascend to a completely different echelon.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images