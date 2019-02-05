Watch Rob Gronkowski’s Adorable Exchange With Tom Brady’s Daughter At Patriots Parade

The Brady clan was well-presented at Tuesday’s Super Bowl LIII victory parade.

Tom Brady was accompanied by several family members as the world champion New England Patriots rolled through the streets of Boston to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams. Brady’s young daughter, Vivi, was on hand, and much like last Sunday’s Lombardi Trophy presentation, she stole the show at the parade.

As Brady’s duck boat crossed paths with Rob Gronkowski’s, the star tight end made sure to give a shoutout to his quarterback’s daughter. And just like they were old pals, Vivi sent her regards back to Gronk.

It doesn’t get much cuter than that.

So cute, in fact, that Brady wants to get in on No. 87’s new nickname.

Given that Brady has helped him win three Super Bowl titles, we have a feeling Gronk will let TB12 call him whatever he wants.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports