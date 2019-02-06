Watch Tom Brady Convince Bill Belichick To Kick Super Bowl-Clinching Field Goal

Bill Belichick normally makes the right decision, sometimes he just needs a little convincing,

Such was the case late in the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams. With the Patriots leading by seven with under two minutes to play, New England faced a fourth-and-1 from the Rams’ 24-yard line. Belichick was faced with a decision between attempting a 42-yard field goal to ice the game or attempting to get the first down and risk being stopped and giving the ball back to LA with a chance to tie.

While kicking field goal might appear to be the easy decision, Belichick needed a little convincing, courtesy of Tom Brady.

An NFL Films video from Sunday night’s game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta showed the 41-year-old quarterback giving his coach a nudge in the right direction.

Tom Brady had to convince Bill Belichick to kick a 42-yard FG to take a two-score lead at the end of the Superbowl. It was the right call, obviously.pic.twitter.com/zc9a1HJwsD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 6, 2019

Stephen Gostkowski drilled the kick and the Patriots won the sixth Super Bowl title of the Brady-Belichick era.

Good call, Tom — err, Bill.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports