New England Patriots

Watch Tom Brady Embrace Ty Law, Richard Seymour Ahead Of Super Bowl LIII

by on Sun, Feb 3, 2019 at 6:23PM

It all started in 2002.

The New England Patriots on Sunday will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium — 17 years to the day since Tom Brady and the Pats began their dynastic run by stunning the then-St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI.

Prior to Sunday’s tilt, there was a brief blast from the past in Atlanta. After Brady made his way off the field following warmups, he was greeted by Richard Seymour and (soon-to-be Hall of Famer) Ty Law before going into the locker room.

The quarterback embraced his two former teammates in what was a pretty cool moment.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images

