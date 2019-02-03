Watch Tom Brady Embrace Ty Law, Richard Seymour Ahead Of Super Bowl LIII

It all started in 2002.

The New England Patriots on Sunday will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium — 17 years to the day since Tom Brady and the Pats began their dynastic run by stunning the then-St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI.

Prior to Sunday’s tilt, there was a brief blast from the past in Atlanta. After Brady made his way off the field following warmups, he was greeted by Richard Seymour and (soon-to-be Hall of Famer) Ty Law before going into the locker room.

The quarterback embraced his two former teammates in what was a pretty cool moment.

Ty Law and Richard Seymour both helped Tom Brady beat the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. Before TB12 tries to take down the Rams again, his former teammates showed their support. pic.twitter.com/zIlrGWw079 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) February 3, 2019

Awesome.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images