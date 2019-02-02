Watch Tom Brady Enthusiastically Recite ‘Hamlet’ On ‘The Late Show’

Tom Brady isn’t letting the pressure of Super Bowl week prevent him from having a little fun.

The New England Patriots quarterback appeared on CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” alongside some of his teammates, as well as a handful of Los Angeles Rams players.

When asked what Brady would do after football, the five-time Super Bowl champ mentioned playing baseball but the most interesting comment came after that.

The 41-year-old said he would like to star in a play, specifically Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

Brady went on to recite Hamlet as if he was actually in the play.

(To watch only Brady reciting Hamlet, click here.)

The star QB certainly is having some fun ahead of Super Bowl LIII.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports