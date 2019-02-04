Watch Tom Brady, Julian Edelman Share Long Embrace After Super Bowl Win

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman are at the center of the football universe.

After leading the New England Patriots to their sixth Super Bowl title with a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Super Bowl LIII, the 41-year-old quarterback and his wide receiver found themselves in the middle of a massive media scrum.

But they might as well have been the only two people on the field, as the longtime teammates shared a lengthy, emotional embrace in the middle of the field.

Edelman came up huge in the win, earning MVP honors, while Brady is bringing home an unprecedented sixth Super Bowl ring. The two have shared plenty of memorable wins in the the past, but given the challenges New England faced this season, this might top them all.

