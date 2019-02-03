Watch Tom Brady, Patriots Arrive To Mercedes-Benz Stadium For Super Bowl LIII

The AFC champions are in the building.

The 2018 NFL season all comes down to Sunday when the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams battle for the Lombardi Trophy. It’s been a fun week filled with exciting sights and sounds, but game day finally is upon us.

While Patriots fans likely are suffering from anticipation, maybe the following video of Tom Brady and Co. arriving to Mercedes-Benz Stadium will help things start to sink in.

The Patriots and Rams will kick off from Atlanta at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports