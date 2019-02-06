Watch Tom Brady Sing ‘Bad Boy For Life’ With Trey Flowers After Super Bowl Win

Tom Brady loves him some Diddy, apparently.

The New England Patriots quarterback used the famous Diddy track “Bad Boy For Life” as the soundtrack to his post-AFC Championship Game Instagram. And after leading the Patriots to a victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, Brady sang the song with defensive end Trey Flowers.

Thankfully, Flowers recorded the impromptu karaoke session and shared it on his Instagram story.

(You can click here to watch video of the hilarious moment.)

Brady might be the greatest quarterback of all time, but he’s also a major dork.

But hey, dorks are cool, and so are six Lombardi Trophies.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images