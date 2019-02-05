Watch Tyler Madden Unleash Crazy Celebration After Beanpot Game Winner

BOSTON — Tyler Madden might just be a freshman, but his celebration game is well-seasoned.

The Northeastern forward netted the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Huskies over Boston University 2-1 and into the Beanpot finals with a slick breakaway goal.

It was a massive goal as NU tries to defend their Beanpot title, but Madden might have outdone even himself with the celebration.

The freshman dove across the ice on his back doing snow angels has he crashed into the boards and was mobbed by teammates.

Tyler Madden's breakaway goal in overtime lifts Northeastern over Boston University in the Beanpot semifinal. pic.twitter.com/fdLahJkvF2 — NESN (@NESN) February 5, 2019

“I just kind of make them up as I go,” Madden said after Monday’s win. “It was a little warm out today, so I wanted to create a snow angel on the ice.”

This is the first time Madden has broken out a savage celebration after a game-winning goal.

So it’s clear, the freshman is not afraid of the big stage.

Thumbnail photo via Michael McMahon/NESN