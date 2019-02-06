Watch Zdeno Chara Congratulate Patriots Prior To Bruins Ceremony At Garden

The brotherhood that is Boston sports was on full display Tuesday night at TD Garden.

Hours after celebrating their sixth Super Bowl title in two decades, the New England Patriots headed to the Garden where they were honored prior to the Bruins’ game against the New York Islanders.

Before they were recognized on the ice, though, the Patriots also got a warm welcome from Bruins captain Zdeno Chara inside the B’s dressing room before the game.

“Thank you guys so much for coming down, and again, congrats, enjoy it and we are very happy you guys brought another championship to the city,” Chara said in front of the assembled Patriots wearing their own customized B’s jerseys.

Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman stole the show during a pregame ceremony, putting his own spin on the ceremonial puck drop. That helped electrify the crowd, and the Bruins faithful were rocking all night with Boston holding on for a 3-1 win over the Islanders.

“It was awesome,” said Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron after playing in his 1,000th game Tuesday night. “There was so many of them, too. It was actually great to see, and you know, they came in the locker room before the game and we told them obviously we were cheering for them and it was an amazing ride again this year, and you know, I thought that the crowd was really into it and that set the tone for a great night.”

Now, the Bruins hope they can take the torch from the Patriots (and Red Sox) before them with a parade of their own in June.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images