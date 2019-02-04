West Ham Vs Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Liverpool can create breathing space by gunning for, and achieving, a fantastic four against West Ham again.

The teams will face on Monday at London Stadium in a Premier League Round 25 game. Liverpool can increase its lead atop the Premier League standings to five points over second-place Manchester City with a win over West Ham. The Hammers can jump from 12th to ninth place in the standings with an upset victory over the Reds.

Liverpool has scored four goals in each of their last four games against West Ham. No team in England’s top division has managed such a streak in five consecutive games since Arsenal did so against Middlesbrough between 1930 and 1933.

Liverpool likely will welcome back James Milner to the starting lineup. The versatile veteran missed Liverpool’s last game due to suspension and might fill in at right back in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

NBC Sports Network and Universo will broadcast West Ham versus Liverpool in the United States in English and Spanish, respectively. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Wed. Jan. 30, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Gold

