What Alex Cora Wants To Ask Bill Belichick About Sustaining Success

The Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots currently sit atop the sports world as the two most-recently crowned major champions.

Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the Pats obviously are not strangers to being world champs, being winners of six Super Bowls over the course of 17 years. And while the Red Sox have been the most successful baseball franchise so far in the 21st century — winning four World Series title — 2018 was the first for Alex Cora as a manager.

And the Sox skipper is interested in getting some pointers from the hooded mastermind of New England.

On an MLB Network special that aired Tuesday night, “Alex Cora: The Making of a Champion,” Cora revealed what he would ask Belichick about sustaining success at such a high level of competition.

“I just want to ask him: ‘What changes?’,” Cora said. “Because something has to change. … If you don’t change a few things, it’s going to be hard to do it.”

While Belichick essentially seems to have kept the same philosophical foundation in place at Foxboro since day one, he has shown the ability to adapt to the game, building powerhouses in two different eras with massive overturns in his roster from year to year.

While the Red Sox return a good chunk of their roster from last year’s title, it certainly would not hurt for Cora to get a little advice from Belichick about what it takes to stay ahead of the curve.

