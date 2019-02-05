What Bill Belichick Told Tom Brady After Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII Win

Even after Sunday’s victory, don’t expect the New England Patriots to lose their hunger for success.

The Patriots won their sixth Lombardi Trophy in franchise history with a Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Many cast doubt on the Patriots amid their regular-season struggles, but New England proved its naysayers wrong with football’s ultimate prize.

And in typical Patriots fashion, it sounds like they’re already thinking about adding even more hardware to their trophy case.

As Bill Belichick ended his embrace with Tom Brady following the win over the Rams, the head coach was captured telling his longtime quarterback, “We’ll be back, too.”

You can watch Belichick deliver the message here.

The Patriots will have their work cut out for them to repeat as Super Bowl champions, and their contingent of haters likely will get the band back together once the 2019 campaign gets underway. But as history has proven, counting out Brady, Belichick and Co. likely will leave you eating crow.

