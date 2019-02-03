What Channel Is The Super Bowl On?

The New England Patriots are one win away from further cementing themselves as arguably the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

The entire sports world will be watching Sunday night when the Patriots do battle with the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Super Bowl LIII.

Once again, the game figures to be a ratings bonanza, with fans around the world tuning in to see whether the Rams can avenge their Super Bowl loss from nearly two decades ago. This year, CBS has the game, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call.

Here’s more TV info for Super Bowl LIII.

When: Sunday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET (pregame coverage begins at 2 p.m.)

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS All-Access

