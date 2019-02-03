What Has Impressed Bill Belichick Most About Tom Brady This Season

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will finish the 2018 NFL campaign the same way they have eight other times during their 19-year tenure together: with a Super Bowl appearance.

The legendary quarterback-head coach duo will look to help the New England Patriots win their sixth Lombardi Trophy in franchise history Sunday in Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams. There were more than a few times this season where the Patriots’ chances of reaching the championship stage seemed bleak, but New England powered through and silenced a number of doubters in the process.

Tom Brady himself forced more than a few to eat crow as well. Brady hasn’t dominated this season like he has in years past, but the 41-year-old has done what he’s needed to do in order to get his team back in the Super Bowl. While everything from here on out is just gravy for the five-time Super Bowl champ, his work ethic, preparation and will to win hasn’t changed in the slightest.

Just ask his head coach.

“Well Tom still outworks everybody and he’s very competitive,” Belichick said in a sit-down interview with NFL Network’s Melissa Stark. “He can each week start all over again with the team and by the end of the week know that team inside and out and know our game plan so that he can manipulate things that we’re doing to our best advantage when those situations come up in the game. He’s a very smart player, plays situationally as far as the rules and how to manage the game in the best interest of the team. He’s done it on a consistent basis since he’s come into the league and it’s been no different this week. I don’t think it will ever be any different with him. That’s who he is.”

Brady has stated ad nauseam in the latter stage of his career just how much he loves the game, so Belichick’s remarks shouldn’t come as a shock. But Brady still being able to play at a championship level in his 40s is remarkable, to say the least.

Not to mention, we’re probably far from seeing the last of Brady as well. Regardless of the outcome at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Brady will be right at back at it in the spring to get ready for his 20th season.

