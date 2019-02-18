What Kevin Garnett Would Tell Anthony Davis’ Father About Celtics’ Loyalty

The Anthony Davis to the Boston Celtics rumor train officially is full steam ahead after NBA All-Star Weekend.

In the weeks leading up to the trade deadline, it seemed the Celtics had virtually no chance at landing the New Orleans Pelicans center, but after Davis told reporters Saturday that Boston indeed is on his list of teams, the wheels are back in motion.

Even if the Celtics did manage to pull a trade for Davis, the question would remain if the center would sign a long-term deal in Boston. And there is reason to believe that could be an uphill battle.

Anthony Davis Sr. ripped Danny Ainge and the C’s at the beginning of February, saying he never would want his son to play in Boston because of how they handled Isaiah Thomas, saying the franchise had no loyalty in trading the point guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017.

One person that does not agree with that notion, however, is former Celtic Kevin Garnett.

In a Q&A with Yahoo! Sports’ Alex Wong, Garnett said he understand where Davis Sr. is coming from, but defended Ainge’s decision.

“(Davis Sr.) had his opinion and he voiced it. However they do it in Anthony Davis’s camp, as far as picking a landing spot, family is always going to be passionate,” Garnett said. “That’s his father and he wants his son to be in the best situation that he can be professionally and he wants his son to win. He wants him to be in an environment where it feels like his son is being supported. Anybody who is a parent would understand him standing up for his son and wanting him to be in a better situation.

“What I would love is if he actually talked to Danny, and knew what kind of individual and human being he is,” Garnett added. “Danny is the No. 1 family guy. I know his dad feels passionate, but I’m sure Danny had his reasoning as to why things were how they were with Isaiah. A lot of people have to understand this is a business. Organizations are always going to do what they feel is best for the organization, and players should think the same.”

Garnett certainly can speak on good authority about Ainge and the Celtics, playing six seasons in Boston and remaining close with the franchise since his retirement. But we will not know whether his words on Boston reverberate or what Davis’ plans for the future are until at least July 1.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images