What Rob Parker, Other Patriots Haters Had To Say After Super Bowl LIII

The wild success of the New England Patriots since the turn of the century has resulted in them getting a lot of haters, and many were out in full force this season.
For years, some have predicted the downfall of Tom Brady and the Patriots dynasty, but there the Pats were Sunday, beating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, their sixth victory in the big game in franchise history.
While Brady delivered far from his best showing, he did enough in the game’s one touchdown drive to ensure he got a ring for his other hand.
After the game, many of New England’s detractors took to Twitter to react to the game. Most neglected the feat, rather defended their takes.
First was Rob Parker, who wants to make sure you know he’s not hating.
Then Max Kellerman, who has predicted Brady would fall off a cliff for quite literally years now.
Then Jason Whitlock showed a little humility.
As did Nick Wright, but not after zinging Julian Edleman.
At the moment, Shannon Sharpe has not tweeted anything since the fourth quarter.
Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images
