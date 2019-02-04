What Rob Parker, Other Patriots Haters Had To Say After Super Bowl LIII

The wild success of the New England Patriots since the turn of the century has resulted in them getting a lot of haters, and many were out in full force this season.

For years, some have predicted the downfall of Tom Brady and the Patriots dynasty, but there the Pats were Sunday, beating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, their sixth victory in the big game in franchise history.

While Brady delivered far from his best showing, he did enough in the game’s one touchdown drive to ensure he got a ring for his other hand.

After the game, many of New England’s detractors took to Twitter to react to the game. Most neglected the feat, rather defended their takes.

First was Rob Parker, who wants to make sure you know he’s not hating.

If u were convinced that Brady is GOAT off that performance, not sure what game you watched. Brady didn’t even play well. No TDS, pick and a fumble. Smh. Brady almost turned in a Manning-like performance in his 2nd Super Bowl win. Defense won game, not Brady. Not hate,just facts. — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) February 4, 2019

Then Max Kellerman, who has predicted Brady would fall off a cliff for quite literally years now.

AFC Championship game plus Super Bowl: 1 TD 3 INTs https://t.co/lrULlq4vrC — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) February 4, 2019

0 TDS and an INT. Belichick legitimately deserves to be the MVP. #SBLlll https://t.co/t7lYYGdfdv — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) February 4, 2019

Then Jason Whitlock showed a little humility.

Took all of my strength not to bet on the Rams. I just thought about that feeling from 2 weeks ago and said "Never Again." No upside in betting against Belichick. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) February 4, 2019

As did Nick Wright, but not after zinging Julian Edleman.

History made tonight: -Brady 1st player with 6 Super Bowl rings

-Belichick 1st coach with 6 Super Bowl rings

-Julian Edelman 1st player to win Super Bowl MVP after starting the year suspended for PEDs — nick wright (@getnickwright) February 4, 2019

In all seriousness, what Brady & Belichick have combined to accomplish is the greatest feat in modern sports history. So much of what they're doing is precisely what the NFL is designed to prevent. And yet, year after year, here they are. Once again. — nick wright (@getnickwright) February 4, 2019

At the moment, Shannon Sharpe has not tweeted anything since the fourth quarter.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images