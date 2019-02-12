What Stood Out To Stephon Gilmore Upon Rewatching Super Bowl LIII

After the parties, parade and celebrations were done, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore finally was able to take a second look at New England’s Super Bowl LIII win. And he couldn’t help but notice the Patriots’ defensive line and linebackers.

I watched the film for the first time since winning super bowl. Geesh our front was very physical. 👀 very very physical 😁 — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) February 8, 2019

Gilmore expanded on his rewatch Tuesday while appearing on FOX Sports 1’s “First Things First.”

“Sometimes when you’re playing in the game, you don’t really know everything that happened up front and in between the lines, but our front played very physical,” Gilmore said. “A couple times our linebackers hitting their O-linemen, knocking them down, very physical game up front. And that allowed us to play very physical on the back end.”

Gilmore also touched on what the Miami Dolphins are getting in head coach Brian Flores and how Patriots quarterback Tom Brady first introduced himself.

Watch the full clip below:

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images