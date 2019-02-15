What To Know About Karson Kuhlman, Bruins’ Call-Up For David Pastrnak Injury

It’s no easy task replacing David Pastrnak’s offensive productivity, but with the Bruins’ star winger out for at least two weeks, Boston turned to a fresh face that was waiting in Providence.

On Wednesday, ahead of their five-game road trip that begins Friday against the Anaheim Ducks, the B’s called up rookie right-shot forward Karson Kuhlman. Though he is not expected to play against the Ducks, it’s likely Kuhlman — who practiced Thursday on the third line with Joakim Nordstrom, Trent Frederic and David Backes — will slot into the lineup Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings.

This season, his first since graduating from the University of Minnesota-Duluth last spring, Kuhlman is slashing 12-13-25 in 50 AHL games. Over his four years in college, he put together a 39-41-80 line in 166 games, captaining the Bulldogs his senior season.

He performed well in development camp, then really turned heads during the preseason, drawing some considerable praise from head coach Bruce Cassidy.

It’s worth remembering that Kuhlman already is 23 years old, so he has some more polished areas in his game as opposed to players in their late teens. While he may not have eye-popping offensive numbers, his ability to contribute on both ends of the ice and limit preventable mistakes surely must’ve been enticing when Cassidy and Co. determined who’d be called up.

After practice Thursday, Cassidy explained what exactly led them to call up Kuhlman, while also giving a little breakdown of his game.

“Karson was a name that was brought up,” Cassidy said, via Bruins.com. “(He) has played really well in Providence, so that’s what we tend to do, unless we’re really specific on a position, we reward the best player and that’s who they recommended and here he is.

“Some guys they just morph into (a more gifted scorer),” Cassidy said. “He scored a little bit in college — I wouldn’t call him a scorer, but he chipped in. In Providence, it’s worked out the same way. I think he’s starting to figure it out a little more, the offensive side of it, scored more lately in different ways.

“But essentially,” Cassidy continued, “the constants have been his ability to hunt pucks, make good plays with it, responsible plays, kill penalties, defends really well, helps your team win. We’ll see where that works out for us.”

Last season, the Bruins relied heavily on young guys. That wasn’t the expectation this season, but injuries have forced them to call on the young guns. Kuhlman joins Frederic, Jakub Zboril, Jeremy Lauzon, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson and Connor Clifton, among others, as prospects that have gotten a look with the big club this season.

