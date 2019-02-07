What Tom Brady Told Ex-Patriot Brandin Cooks After Super Bowl LIII

The 2018 Los Angeles Rams featured very few players on their 53-man roster with Super Bowl experience, but there was one member of the club who reached football’s biggest stage for the second straight campaign.

Just one season after playing in Super Bowl LII as a member of the New England Patriots, Brandin Cooks found himself competing for the Lombardi Trophy yet again, this time with the Los Angeles Rams.

Cooks, who caught 80 passes for 1,204 yards with five touchdowns in the regular season, was the Rams’ most productive offensive player this past Sunday at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The fifth-year wideout was Jared Goff’s favorite target, corraling eight catches for 120 yards.

The 25-year-old ultimately was on the losing end of the Super Bowl for the second year, but his efforts from September through February weren’t lost on his former quarterback. After the game, Tom Brady made sure to meet with his ex-Pats teammate, who New England’s QB refers to as “Cookie.”

“Love you, man. Love you. You had an unbelievable year, dude,” Brady said after pushing his way through reporters, as seen on NFL.com.

It was praise all around from Brady once the Patriots secured their sixth Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. In addition to Cooks, the veteran signal-caller also offered some kind words to Julian Edelman after the wideout’s Super Bowl LIII MVP performance.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports