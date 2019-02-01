Who Willie McGinest Believes Is Patriots’ Defensive X-Factor Vs. Rams

Willie McGinest knows a thing or two about competing on football’s biggest stage.

The former linebacker was a part of some of the best defenses in New England Patriots history and was a key member of the franchise’s first three Super Bowl-winning teams.

While much of the attention ahead of Super Bowl LIII is being directed toward the offensive matchup, the defensive battle is nothing to scoff at. The Rams, of course, boast one of the fiercest front sevens in the league, while the Patriots’ unit has looked recharged in the playoffs.

But who will be New England’s defensive difference-maker Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium? McGinest believes it’s defensive end Trey Flowers, and he explained why during an appearance Thursday on “NFL Total Access.”

The Rams’ offensive line, much like the Patriots’, has been stellar of late, as Jared Goff only has been sacked once in Los Angeles’ last three games. As such, Flowers will need to turn his game up a notch in hopes of making the 24-year-old quarterback uncomfortable. There’s reason to be confident he will, as the fourth-year pro has 5 1/2 sacks in his last six postseason games.

And for what it’s worth, Flowers is set to become a free agent at season’s end. While the 25-year-old already is in line for a nice payday, he’ll boost his stock even more if he wreaks havoc against the Rams.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports