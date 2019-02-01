Why Boomer Esiason Believes Patriots Will Win Super Bowl LIII

The New England Patriots’ offense has been nearly unstoppable in the postseason.

The Patriots used a punishing rushing attack coupled with well-timed screen passes to hang a combined 78 points in wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Given how effective the strategy was in January, many believe New England will stick with it in Super Bowl LIII. Aside from it getting the most out of the Patriots’ offensive personnel, the scheme, when correctly executed, would allow Tom Brady and Co. to eat clock, methodically move down the field and tire out the Los Angeles Rams defense.

Boomer Esiason, however, isn’t expecting a conventional game plan from Bill Belichick on Sunday. The former NFL quarterback expects the Patriots to loudly go against the grain en route to their sixth Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

“I’m going with the Patriots 30-24,” Esiason said Tuesday on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL.” “…We’ve been talking about all these short passes for the last two weeks. You watch them come out and just take Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson and send them down the field and throw bombs to start the game. They always do opposite of what you think.”

It wouldn’t be shocking to see Brady take a handful of deep shots against the Rams. Granted a few key players no longer are on the team, it was just a year ago the Patriots QB was pass-happy as ever and thew for a Super Bowl record 505 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles. In addition to the aforementioned Dorsett and Patterson, Chris Hogan is more than capable of taking the top off the defense and Rob Gronkowski still can go up and get it when called upon.

The Patriots in all likelihood will lean on their bread and butter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as it seems like the best way to carve up the Rams’ stingy defense. But if Brady sees an opening, don’t be surprised if he lets it loose.

