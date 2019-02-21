Why Bruins Could Still Be Far From Done Trading After Charlie Coyle Deal

The Boston Bruins made a smaller move to improve their roster Wednesday, but there could still be a blockbuster to follow.

The Bruins acquired center Charlie Coyle from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Ryan Donato and a draft pick, presumably checking off a box for the Boston, as many expect Coyle to assume the role of third-line center for his hometown team.

But if Don Sweeney and the B’s front office really want to make a splash before Monday’s trade deadline, they still have the ammunition to get something done, and Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said Wednesday night he expects Boston to continue to be aggressive leading up to the deadline.

“The cost (to get Coyle) wasn’t prohibitive,” Friedman said on his “31 Thoughts” podcast with Jeff Marek. “Ryan Donato has the chance to be a good player, but the draft pick is middling at the least. I think there are a lot of other moves the Bruins could make that would cost them more than this. Boston is one of the few teams that could trade a Ryan Donato and still feel their prospect pool hasn’t been devastated.

“They could still make another move. I don’t look at this as prohibiting them from anything else whether it’s (Artemi) Panarin, whether it’s (Wayne) Simmonds, whether it’s Kevin Hayes. I don’t think it changes anything.”

The Bruins, winners of seven straight, certainly look like one of the best teams in hockey, and acquiring one of the aforementioned players would go a long way in checking off the remaining box of landing a top-six forward.

Friedman listed Simmonds, Panarin and Hayes all as possibilities, and mentioned a rumor that the B’s were interested in Ottawa forward Mark Stone, as well.

“Trading Ryan Donato is not going to prevent them from going after and getting another big fish if they want to,” Friedman added.

